Julia Roberts plays a dedicated, loving and deeply concerned mother of a troubled, drug addicted son in the upcoming family drama Ben Is Back, and the evocative role is earning the celebrated star some serious praise.

In this new trailer for the emotional tale, Roberts plays Holly Burns, a mother of two whose son, the eponymous Ben Burns (Lucas Hedges), returns home after ditching rehab and just two weeks sober. While Holly has unconditional love for her young son, Ben's sister Ivy (Kathryn Newton), and Ben's step-father Neal (Courtney B. Vance) have serious reservations.

Watch the trailer now:

The film takes place over a day in the life of this normal American family who have to struggle with their fears, concerns and love for their own while trying to avoid getting hurt during their attempt to save Ben from himself and the trouble he gets himself into.

Written and directed by filmmaker Peter Hedges, best known for writing About A Boy as well as penning and helming Pieces of April, the film provides a brilliant acting showcase for Roberts as the world's most dedicated and adoring mom.

ET's Keltie Knight caught up with the Oscar winner on the red carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, where she opened up about whether or not her own experience as a mother influenced how she approached the role.

"Well, it really didn't," admitted Roberts, who shares three children with husband Danny Moder -- 13-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, and 11-year-old son Henry. "I just think... things have to be separate."

Ben Is Back hits theaters Dec. 7.

