Something is terribly wrong in the first trailer for Julia Roberts new show, Homecoming.



The 50-year-old Hollywood icon plays Heidi Bergman, a caseworker at a government facility that treats soldiers who’ve returned from active duty. Except there’s more than meets the eye with this place — and its patients.



Viewers are also treated to a number of unnerving, cerebral images in the trailer including individuals with flashlights searching through offices, veterans taking medications and undergoing treatment and Roberts anxiously running through a crowd. It's clear this new program will be offering heaping helpings of intrigue and paranoia.



The clip also includes a chilling segment in which Roberts is asked by a client why she doesn’t have fish in her office anymore. She looks dispassionately at an empty tank and admits, “I figured it was for the best. I couldn’t get into it.”



Homecoming is based on a podcast by Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg, who wrote the script for the adaptation. The show is helmed by Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail, who knows a thing or two about building mesmerizing psychological drama.

The 10-episode season also stars Bobby Cannavale, Stephan James, Shea Whigham and Alex Karpovsky.



Homecoming arrives on Amazon on Nov. 2.



