Julia Roberts Beams in Glamorous London Style -- See the Pic!

Julia Roberts is a total babe in Burberry!

The actress flashed her megawatt smile as she arrived in London wearing the British brand's newest spring/summer 2019 ensemble. The blonde, 50, rocked a beige pleated dress and a matching blazer on top, complete with coordinating pumps and an adorable side braid.

The elegant, monochromatic combination is perfect for professional settings -- it's polished, chic but not boring!

The star is currently in the U.K. to promote her new Amazon series, Homecoming.

Roberts recently gushed about her friendship with former co-star Dermot Mulroney:

RELATED CONTENT:

From Lady Gaga to Julia Roberts: All the Stars at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival!

Julia Roberts Is at the Center of an Insidious Mystery in First 'Homecoming' Trailer

Julia Roberts Shoots Down a Negative Commenter Who Insults Her 'Ugly' Nail Color

Related Gallery