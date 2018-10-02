Julia Roberts Beams in Glamorous London Style -- See the Pic!
Julia Roberts is a total babe in Burberry!
The actress flashed her megawatt smile as she arrived in London wearing the British brand's newest spring/summer 2019 ensemble. The blonde, 50, rocked a beige pleated dress and a matching blazer on top, complete with coordinating pumps and an adorable side braid.
The elegant, monochromatic combination is perfect for professional settings -- it's polished, chic but not boring!
The star is currently in the U.K. to promote her new Amazon series, Homecoming.
Roberts recently gushed about her friendship with former co-star Dermot Mulroney:
