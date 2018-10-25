Julia Roberts Continues to Own the Red Carpet in Hot Pink

Julia Roberts continues to slay the fashion game!

Following a lilac twinning moment with her stylist earlier this week, the actress brightened up the red carpet once again at the Los Angeles premiere of her new Amazon show, Homecoming.

The actress stunned in a striking hot pink silk blouse and matching trousers by Brandon Maxwell, Stuart Weitzman nude sandals and layered necklaces by Melinda Maria. She finished the look with her blonde locks tousled in effortless, messy waves.

Roberts stars in the psychological thriller alongside Dermot Mulroney, who has a reoccurring role as her character Heidi's boyfriend. Roberts and Mulroney reunite onscreen after starring together in the 1997 rom-com My Best Friend's Wedding. The series' cast also includes Bobby Cannavale, Stephan James, Shea Whigham and Sissy Spacek.

ET's Keltie Knight chatted with Roberts, who revealed co-star Whigham saved her life on set when a large metal frame came loose.

"Well, I didn't know it was happening because it was happening behind me," Roberts said. "And something very big and heavy was about to fall on me and he lunged at me, I'd known him for two days at that point, so I was a little taken aback and put himself on top of me, so the heavy thing did not kill me, so he did save my life."

The series will launch on Amazon's streaming service on Nov. 2, and the actress already has her eye on the next season.

"Oh, we're all in it," she shared. "We've got our creative juices flowing for season two."

