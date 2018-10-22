Beauty

Priyanka Chopra Is Giving Us Kim Kardashian Vibes With This New Hairdo

By Amy Lee‍
Priyanka Chopra 1280
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Matter

Priyanka Chopra is looking like a Kardashian! 

The actress stunned in a glitzy bustier mini dress by Berta at the JBL Sound Splash party in Las Vegas over the weekend. The gorgeous brunette finished her glamorous look with lengthy, sleek, straightened tresses that hung down to her waist. 

Priyanka Chopra long hair
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Matter)
Priyanka Chopra long hair in Vegas
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Matter

The engaged star's shiny, glass-like dark hair -- a huge trend for fall -- immediately reminded us of Kim Kardashian West, who often rocks extra long, straight, silky locks, which is also inspired by another beauty icon, Cher. 

Kim Kardashian
GC Images

Coincidentally, Chopra and West recently posed together at a Tiffany & Co. event in New York City with similar hairdos.

Priyanka Chopra and Kim Kardshian
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

For more on Priyanka Chopra's style, see below: 

Priyanka Chopra Teases Her Wedding Day Style (Exclusive)

RELATED CONTENT:

Priyanka Chopra Dishes on Her Wedding Day Style (Exclusive)

Priyanka Chopra Proves You Can Wear Fall's It Trend to the Airport

Priyanka Chopra Slays in a Strikingly Stylish Red Outfit -- See Her Look!

Related Gallery

 