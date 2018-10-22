Priyanka Chopra Is Giving Us Kim Kardashian Vibes With This New Hairdo
Priyanka Chopra is looking like a Kardashian!
The actress stunned in a glitzy bustier mini dress by Berta at the JBL Sound Splash party in Las Vegas over the weekend. The gorgeous brunette finished her glamorous look with lengthy, sleek, straightened tresses that hung down to her waist.
The engaged star's shiny, glass-like dark hair -- a huge trend for fall -- immediately reminded us of Kim Kardashian West, who often rocks extra long, straight, silky locks, which is also inspired by another beauty icon, Cher.
Coincidentally, Chopra and West recently posed together at a Tiffany & Co. event in New York City with similar hairdos.
