Priyanka Chopra was red hot in New York City on Tuesday.

The Quantico actress donned a fiery red ensemble of matching silk blouse, shiny leather pencil skirt and Stalvey mini bag. She added a pair of snakeskin criss-cross pumps to the sexy yet polished look.

Chopra wears monochrome outfits often from hot pink to electric purple, and this is another one for the books!

North Woods/Backgrid

The brunette isn't the only star wearing the bold color lately. Actor Timothee Chalamet rocked a red Louis Vuitton suit, tee and white sneakers at the Beautiful Boy premiere on Monday evening.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Also on Monday, actress Jamie Lee Curtis looked sleek in a bright red, straight-leg pantsuit, complete with a coordinating tee and velvet pumps during a visit to the Build studio.

Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

