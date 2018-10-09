Priyanka Chopra Slays in a Strikingly Stylish Red Outfit -- See Her Look!
Priyanka Chopra was red hot in New York City on Tuesday.
The Quantico actress donned a fiery red ensemble of matching silk blouse, shiny leather pencil skirt and Stalvey mini bag. She added a pair of snakeskin criss-cross pumps to the sexy yet polished look.
Chopra wears monochrome outfits often from hot pink to electric purple, and this is another one for the books!
The brunette isn't the only star wearing the bold color lately. Actor Timothee Chalamet rocked a red Louis Vuitton suit, tee and white sneakers at the Beautiful Boy premiere on Monday evening.
Also on Monday, actress Jamie Lee Curtis looked sleek in a bright red, straight-leg pantsuit, complete with a coordinating tee and velvet pumps during a visit to the Build studio.
