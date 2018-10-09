Kate Middleton is lovely in lilac!

The Duchess of Cambridge, who recently returned from maternity leave, attended the Global Ministerial Mental Health Summit at London County Hall on Tuesday with Prince William. It marked the first time the duo was officially out together since the birth of their third child, Prince Louis.

Does the dress look familiar? It should, as the royal donned the same Emilia Wickstead number back in July 2017 during a trip to Germany.

This time, she swapped her red Anya Hindmarch clutch for a textured Aspinal of London top-handle bag. She finished it off with the same suede Gianvito Rossi pumps and signature tousled waves.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Notice Prince William also wore an identical navy blue suit, complete with a purple print tie that coordinated with his wife's frock. How cute!

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool/Getty Images

