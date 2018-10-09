Mom and Dad on duty!

Kate Middleton and Prince William stepped out in London on Tuesday to attend the Global Ministerial Mental Health Summit. It marks the first time the couple has made a joint official visit since the birth of their third child, Prince Louis, in April.

The Duchess of Cambridge was stunning in a lilac Emilia Wickstead dress and blush-colored heels. She wore her hair down with a slight wave and carried a small grey purse.

Middleton ended her maternity leave last week, when she made a solo appearance at the Sayers Croft Forest School and Wildlife Garden.

The Mental Health Summit is taking place over two days and will see political figures, leading academics, and policy makers from around the world come together to support better mental health for all. Countries are hoping to come together to fight the stigma associated with mental health.

The Duke and Duchess have been longtime supporters of mental health awareness, promoting their organization, Heads Together, to help mental health charities and groups around the country and the world.

Ahead of tomorrow’s #WorldMentalHealthDay2018 The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive at the first Global Ministerial Mental Health Summit, which aims to promote better mental health for all. pic.twitter.com/G4HqxuseuU — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 9, 2018

The couple is also preparing for another big event on Friday when William’s cousin, Princess Eugenie, celebrates her Royal Wedding to fiance, Jack Brooksbank, at Windsor Castle.

