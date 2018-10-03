“Why are they picturing you?”

Kate Middleton proved yet again she’s a pro when it comes to talking to kids. The 36-year-old Duchess of Cambridge made her first solo royal visit on Tuesday since going on maternity leave and was surrounded by lots of adorable children.

Kate was greeted by lots of kids when she visited the Sayers Croft Forest School outside of London, letting the school children teach her about their work in the great outdoors.

Naturally, this led to some pretty funny moments, including one eager girl who was photographed picking up a cup with her mouth and tipping it back to impress the Duchess.

In another precious video, a little girl asks Kate, “Why are they picturing you?” as photographers snapped photos of the royal at her official visit.

The mother of three quickly replied, “They’re picturing you! Because you’re special!”

The little girl then grabbed Kate’s hand as she led her back to a picnic table.

Another little boy showed off his digging skills, prompting Kate to declare, “That is a very big worm! Who found that?” The precious boy raised his hand proudly.

Kate also wasn’t afraid to get her designer boots dirty, walking around the forest and crouching down in the dirt with the school children who were eager to spend time with their special guest.

Prince William's wife has made several group appearances with other members of the royal family over the summer, but has been largely on maternity leave from her official duties since the birth of her son, Prince Louis, in April.

It seems she is now ready to return to her post, as she'll be joining Prince William at a Mental Health Summit next week ahead of Princess Eugenie’s royal wedding in Windsor, England.

