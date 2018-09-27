Prince William Jokes Kate Middleton Is 'Jealous' of His 'Uninterrupted Nights' Sleep' During Africa Trip
Prince William isn't above teasing his wife, Kate Middleton!
During a speaking engagement in Namibia on Tuesday, the 36-year-old Duke of Cambridge joked about why Kate was disappointed she couldn't make the trip.
"I'm delighted to be visiting Namibia for the first time. I'm only sorry that my wife, Catherine, is not able to join me. She is immensely jealous," he quipped at the British High Commissioner's reception. "Particularly because I'm looking forward to a few good uninterrupted nights' sleep this week away from my wonderful children."
Kate, 36, gave birth to the couple's third child, Prince Louis, in April, and has since been very selective about her public appearances. The royals are also parents to 5-year-old Prince George and 3-year-old Princess Charlotte.
Jokes aside, William's speech was in honor of Namibia joining the Commonwealth Clean Oceans Alliance, which works to reduce plastics. The Duke is also focused on conservation, something he highlighted during his remarks.
“This is an issue very close to my heart, and I know is a matter of deep pride to you all as well,” he told the attendees.
While in Namibia, William went out with Rhino Trackers in the Kunene region. After five hours of searching, the group spotted a black rhino as well as other animals, including elephants and giraffes.
The dad of three noted that a rhino is killed every seven hours and lauded Namibia's dedication to trying to end wildlife crime.
“I was staggered by the beauty and sheer remoteness of this incredible landscape," he said. "And I was humbled by the dedication of the rangers who protect the unique population of desert rhino from poachers.”
Back in June, William took a trip to the Middle East without his wife, but was sure to pay tribute to her. Watch the video below to see how he did it:
RELATED CONTENT:
Prince George and Princess Charlotte Prove They’re Pros at the Wedding of Kate Middleton’s Friend
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Have Become 'Closer Than Ever' (Exclusive)
Kate Middleton Shines in Yellow on Wimbledon Date With Prince William
Related Gallery