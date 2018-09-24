Prince George and Princess Charlotte have the whole wedding thing down by now!

The adorable eldest children of Kate Middleton and Prince William participated in the wedding of one of Kate’s closest friends, Sophie Carter, over the weekend, and, naturally, they stole the show.

George was a pageboy in the wedding and Charlotte, who is Sophie’s goddaughter, was one of the bridesmaids.

The cuties had no problem goofing off as George marched around in his blue trousers and white shirt and Charlotte looked on happily, wearing a flower crown and a sweet white dress.

"George is a real star, quite the chap," a source told People, who had the exclusive images. "He was having a great time, running around like the leader of the pack."

Mom Kate was nearby wearing a periwinkle blue coat dress by Catherine Walker & Co. and a stunning floral headdress with matching shoes. She looked thrilled as she wrangled her kiddos for portraits.

It’s unclear if William and Kate’s youngest, Prince Louis, was in attendance at the event, though at 5 months, he was still a bit young to play a role in the event. Prince William also attended in a traditional tailcoat. William has been making a lot of solo appearances lately as Kate stays home to spend time with the children.

This is George and Charlotte’s third wedding in the past year. This past May they had roles in the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and in 2017 they also participated in Pippa Middleton and James Matthews’ nuptials.

For more from the family, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Princess Charlotte Sasses Photographers at Royal Christening: 'You're Not Coming'

Princess Charlotte and Prince George Are the Most Excited During Royal Flypast: Pics

Princess Charlotte Steals the Show at Charity Polo Match -- See the Pics!

Related Gallery