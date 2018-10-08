We're less than one month away from the second royal wedding of the year!

Following Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's beautiful May 19 nuptials, another royal will be taking her turn walking down the aisle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, England, in October.

Princess Eugenie of York -- the daughter of Prince Andrew and Fergie (real name: Sarah Ferguson) and granddaughter to Queen Elizabeth II -- will be tying the knot to Jack Brooksbank, a British wine merchant, socialite and brand ambassador for Casamigos Tequila.

But before Eugenie, 28, and Jack, 32, say "I do," ET is breaking down everything you need to know about their upcoming ceremony.

When Is It Happening?: The lovebirds are getting married the morning of Friday, Oct. 12, but the celebrations will continue into the following day. It will certainly be one of the most extravagant affairs of the season for the royal family.

So, It's Two Days?: Yes! They're reportedly having a two-day reception. According to The Times, the Friday reception will be a formal, black-tie affair after a post-wedding lunch hosted by Queen Elizabeth II. Then, on Saturday, they will have another party, but it will be much more relaxed and laid-back.

"There will be dodgems and funfair rides, coconut shies, lots of food stalls, loads of cocktails, bloody Marys for the hangovers and a festival vibe," a source told the outlet, adding that Eugenie and Jack have hired Bentley's Entertainments to assist with the planning. Victoria and David Beckham famously used the same company when they tied the knot in 1999.

Where Are They Getting Married?: Eugenie and Jack will be saying "I do" at St. George’s Chapel, the same place where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wed on May 19.

Who Is Her Maid of Honor?: Another royal will be doing the honors -- Princess Eugenie's sister, Princess Beatrice.

What Are the Wedding Service Details?: The Archbishop of York, the Most Revd. and Rt. Hon. John Sentamu has written a personal prayer for the wedding service, which will be included in the Order of Service. The Dean of Windsor, the Rt. Revd. David Conner will give the Address at their wedding, as well as officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. James Vivian, Director of Music St George’s Chapel, has written descants for two hymns that will be sung during the Service.

Musicians from the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO) will perform during the ceremony and singer-songwriter Andrea Bocelli will sing two pieces.

How Is Wedding Planning Going?: Princess Eugenie told British Vogue earlier this year that she's "not stressed" at all. "It's very nerve-wracking because you want it to be perfect," she explained, "but then you realize that you’re going to be with the person you love forever and nothing else really matters."

Her mother echoed those statements during a visit to BBC's The One Show in August. "[Eugenie is] so sorted," Fergie said. "She knows exactly what she wants"

"[Groom] Jack [Brooksbank] and her are very contemporary," she added. "They're very inclusive, and they're all about love. And they want this wedding to be about that, to include everybody, to really absorb the love they have for each other with everybody else."

Are They Doing Anything Unconventional?: Yes! According to the aforementioned interview, Eugenie says her and Jack's wedding will be plastic-free. "It’s been eye-opening," she said. "My whole house is anti-plastic now -- and Jack and I want our wedding to be like that as well."

Will There Be a Dress Code?: There will be, and according to Vanity Fair, it's even stricter than the one Meghan and Harry had for their 600 guests.

Additionally, The Mail on Sunday reports that Eugenie and Jack have sent out over 850 invitations. That's approximately 200 more than the chapel comfortably fits, so they will have to make arrangements if every guest RSVPs "yes." They will also allow an additional 1,200 members of the public into the castle grounds to witness the arrivals of guests and get a glimpse of the two as newlyweds, just as Harry and Meghan did on their big day.

What About a Carriage Procession?: Yes, just like Meghan and Harry did for their wedding, Eugenie and Jack will take a short open-top carriage procession around Windsor right after they say "I do." They will then head to St. George's Hall for a reception hosted by the queen.

Which Celebrities Are Attending?: While a final list of names has yet to be confirmed, multiple outlets report that George and Amal Clooney, David and Victoria Beckham, Sir Elton John, Ellie Goulding and Robbie Williams are all expected to attend this year's second royal wedding.

What Type of Cake are They Serving?: London based cake designer Sophie Cabot is baking a traditional red velvet and chocolate cake. The dessert will include a modern feel, incorporating the rich colors of autumn in its design and be covered with detailed sugar work including ivy.

Originally a costume designer, Cabot’s artistic skills and flair come through in her creations, with a particular love for making sugar-flowers and using her hand-painting skills to create unique cakes.

Eugenie and Jack have been together for more than seven years, after friends introduced the royal to him while she was still attending Newcastle University. Buckingham Palace announced in January that the two became engaged that month when Jack proposed to Eugenie at a lake in Nicaragua at sunset.

"The lake was so beautiful," she recalled. "The lake had a special light I’d never seen. I actually said, 'This is an incredible moment,' and then he popped the question. I was over the moon, crying."

Hear more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Princess Eugenie Says She's 'Not Stressed At All' About Her Upcoming Royal Wedding

Princess Eugenie Flashes Pink Sapphire Engagement Ring, Reveals James Brooksbank's Romantic Proposal

Sarah Ferguson's Daughter, Princess Eugenie, is Engaged! See Her Pink Diamond Ring

Related Gallery