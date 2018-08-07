Grandma Fergie!

The 58-year-old Duchess of York visited BBC’s The One Show last week where she opened up about her daughter Princess Eugenie’s October wedding plans and even dished on one day being a grandmother.

Before Eugenie has even walked down the aisle, Fergie, whose full name is Sarah Ferguson, admitted she's already anticipating having grandchildren.

“They are thrilled because I write children’s books and I’m a child,” she quipped. “And I haven’t grown up. So they’ll just go, ‘Here, take [it], Mom!’”

As for the royal wedding plans, Fergie thinks her daughter has it under control.

“She’s so sorted. She knows exactly what she wants,” Fergie said of 28-year-old Eugenie. “[Groom] Jack [Brooksbank] and her are very contemporary. They’re very inclusive, and they’re all about love. And they want this wedding to be about that, to include everybody, to really absorb the love they have for each other with everybody else.”

The mother of two added that she now relates to emotional moms at weddings the way she never has before.

“I do understand why mothers cry at weddings now,” she noted. “All my life I’ve thought, ‘What’s she crying for? It’s a lovely, it’s a great day.’ But it’s just your little one!”

She also quipped that her future son-in-law is a perfect match for her.

“The good news is Jack, he works as the European Manager for Casamigos Tequila, so I’m perfect,” she joked. “He’ll just hand me the two liter and say, ‘OK, mother-in-law, down it!’”

So also noted that her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, has a bit of fun with the fact that the family also has a dog named Jack.

“This is where Andrew’s brilliant, you see, because he’s like, ‘Jack! Get off that chair,’” she noted. “And our Jack, the son-in-law Jack, jumps up and goes, ‘Oh god, what have I done now?!’”

Though the couple has been divorced since 1996, they remain close, and given her experience with the royal family, Fergie had some advice for her future son-in-law.

“The thing about Andrew and I is that we go with our hearts. We go with the family unity,” she said of her ex. “You can see that. That’s all about seeing the light in life. Jack is really an amazing bringer of light. He brings joy. I just say to Jack, always just, ‘Stay yourself.’”

