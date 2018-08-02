Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie Admit They Cried After Being Ridiculed for Royal Wedding Outfits

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are not immune to the harsh criticism that's often thrown their way.

In a new interview with British Vogue, the sisters -- who are the daughters of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, and granddaughters of Queen Elizabeth II -- reveal that they were emotional following critical articles regarding their outfits at Prince William and Kate Middleton's 2011 royal wedding, Expressreports.

The pair opted for unusual looks for the big occasion. Eugenie wore a bright blue dress with a bow-adorned, multi-colored top. She completed the ensemble with gold heels and a blue fascinator, which featured a purple flower and white feather. Beatrice, 29, chose an all-blush look, with a pleated skirt, structured coat and a pretzel-shaped fascinator.

“There was a horrible article that had been written about Beatrice and she got really upset," Eugenie, 28, tells the mag. "We were just about to step out and she had a bit of a wobble and cried. I was looking after her. And then about an hour later, I had a wobble and started crying and Bea was there for me.”

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Eugenie, who joined Instagram earlier this year, wants people to know that she and her sister are real people, with real feelings. “It’s so easy to recoil when you see a perfect image, but it’s important that it’s real. We’re real,” she says.

Beatrice agreed, telling the mag that they're doing their best to make their own way while constantly being spoken about in the press. “It’s hard to navigate situations like these because there is no precedent, there is no protocol,” Beatrice explains. “We are the first: we are young women trying to build careers and have personal lives, and we’re also princesses and doing all of this in the public eye.”

Even in the face of oftentimes intense public scrutiny, Eugenie has a very important public event in the near future -- her wedding to Jack Brooksbank. The October ceremony will be at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle -- the same place where Prince Harry and Meghan Markletied the knot in May.

“I’m not stressed at all,” Eugenie, who announced her engagement back in January, tells the mag. “It’s very nerve-wracking because you want it to be perfect but then you realize that you’re going to be with the person you love forever and nothing else really matters.”

