Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's Upcoming Royal Wedding -- The Latest Details!

Another royal is busy getting ready to tie the knot.

Buckingham Palace announced on Wednesday that Princess Eugenie -- the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, and granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II -- will welcome members of the public to the grounds of Windsor Castle when she marries Jack Brooksbank on Oct. 12.

The announcement seems to be taking cues from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who also invited members of the public to witness their big day back in May when they exchanged vows at the same location.

“The couple are delighted to announce an opportunity for 1,200 people from across the United Kingdom to be invited into the grounds of Windsor Castle to share the experience of their special day,” Buckingham Palace wrote in a press release. “The attendees will view the arrival of the congregation and Members of the Royal Family, listen to a live broadcast of the Marriage Service and watch as the Bride and Groom depart St George's Chapel at the end of the ceremony.”

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank would like to invite members of the public to join their wedding on 12 October, 2018, to attend inside the Precincts of Windsor Castle.

Members of the public are invited to apply to be one of the lucky few on the Castle Grounds this fall. In addition to those selected via application, representatives from charities, children from the schools Eugenie attended, residents of Windsor Castle and select members of the Royal Household staff will also be present.

Following the ceremony at St. George’s Chapel, the couple -- who announced their engagement in January and set a date the following month -- will participate in a short carriage ride.

The pair has been together for more than seven years and had a picture-perfect proposal at a lake in Nicaragua. There, the soon-to-be groom presented Eugenie with a stunning pink padparadscha sapphire ring.

"The lake was so beautiful," Eugenie recalled of Jack’s romantic proposal shortly after their engagement was announced. "The lake had a special light I’d never seen. I actually said, 'This is an incredible moment,' and then he popped the question. I was over the moon, crying."

