Preparations for Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding day are underway -- and the twosome has finally decided on a cake!

The Princess of York and the Casamigos ambassador have selected a traditional red velvet and chocolate cake for their special day, which will be baked by London based cake designer Sophie Cabot, the royal family announced on Saturday.

The dessert will include a modern feel, incorporating the rich colors of autumn in its design and be covered with detailed sugar work including ivy.

"I am incredibly excited to be given this wonderful opportunity to create such a special and unique cake. It has been lovely working with Princess Eugenie and Jack and I really hope they enjoy the cake on the day," Cabot said in the press release.

Princess Eugenie's wedding cake shares one special similarity to the supersized pastry that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle selected for their reception.

Both tasty treats drew inspiration from the seasons during which the nuptials took place. Eugenie's will incorporate a fall color palette and autumn leaves. Meanwhile, Meghan and Harry, who got married in May, had elements of spring. Their wedding cake was lemon elderflower flavored, covered with buttercream and decorated with fresh flowers.

Eugenie's Oct. 12 wedding also has one other special connection to her cousin's. She and Brooksbank will also tie the knot at the same location Harry and Meghan exchanged vows: St. George's Chapel in Windsor.

Following their "I dos," the newlyweds will also participate in a carriage procession before heading back to Windsor Castle for a reception hosted by Queen Elizabeth II at St. George's Hall.

