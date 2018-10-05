With one week left until Princess Eugenie's wedding day, the 28-year-old royal is feeling nostalgic.

On Thursday, the bride-to-be shared a sweet throwback photo of her and her older sister, Princess Beatrice, when they served as bridesmaids to their former nanny, Alison Wardley, who married former royal bodyguard Ben Dady in 1993. The sisters are all smiles, wearing white dresses with flower crowns and holding a round floral arrangement.

"#tbt sisterly love 💕," Eugenie wrote alongside the adorable snap. The Princess of York will soon be celebrating her wedding. She and fiance Jack Brooksbank will say their "I dos" on Oct. 12 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. Beatrice will once again stand next to her sister as maid of honor.

As Eugenie and Jack's wedding day gets closer, she told British Vogue earlier this year that she was "not stressed" at all about planning her special day.

"It's very nerve-wracking because you want it to be perfect," she explained, "but then you realize that you’re going to be with the person you love forever and nothing else really matters."

Meanwhile, the Casamigos ambassador told Daily Mail on Thursday that he was feeling a bit anxious ahead of his nuptials. "I’ll need to take a few minutes for myself before the speeches because I’m terrified," he confessed. "It’s very exciting but I’m a little bit nervous."

