Stylish mama-to-be!

Pregnant Pippa Middleton was spotted looking so chic in London on Sunday.

The British socialite wore an adorable purple printed drop-waist pleated dress, with the frock's floaty silhouette perfectly draped over her bump. The brunette, 35, kept it casual with white sneakers for a comfy result. She carried a large shopping bag and gray tote as she chatted on her phone.

Middleton and husband James Matthews are reportedly expecting this month.

The style star has donned many gorgeous dresses throughout her pregnancy, including a balloon-sleeved number and striped shirtdress at this year's Wimbledon.

Her figure continues to look beautifully toned, thanks to her swimming workout, which she detailed in Waitrose Kitchen magazine.

"Swimming throughout pregnancy offers a wonderful feeling of weightlessness," Pippa writes. "As the months pass, you feel heavier by the day, but being in water gives that floating, light-as-air feeling that soothes and relieves the body, counteracts increased back strain and stretches the legs from the growing bump. It’s non-impact, gentle and relaxing."

