Ain’t no big, cozy coat able to hide Pippa Middleton’s baby bump!

The brunette beauty and her burgeoning baby belly were snapped out and about in London, U.K., on Tuesday.

Wearing a warm blue coat and white sneakers, the 35-year-old Brit had just completed a dance-heavy fitness class, according to US Weekly. Yet, she still managed to look effortlessly glam!

“Pippa seemed happy and was smiling,” an eyewitness told the magazine. “She has been keeping fit with ballet training.”

Since announcing her pregnancy with husband James Matthew in June, Middleton has shared her ballet adventures in her column for U.K. grocery store site Waitrose.

“I feel far from a ballerina, but I’m equally determined not to break into a penguin-style waddle and plod around with bad posture,” she shared. “So, with this in mind, I’ve continued to embrace barre-inspired workouts throughout pregnancy; a form of exercise taken from ballet which involves the small, isolated movements that develop flattering muscle tone. It’s hugely beneficial in elongating, strengthening and protecting the back and spine – plus engaging the lower body (hips, abs, buttocks and particularly the legs.)”

“It’s excellent for pregnant women in all trimesters as you mostly rely on your body weight, so it means little impact for your joints and is generally low risk,” she continued.

In another column, Kate Middleton's sister also talked about how much she was enjoying swimming as a pregnancy workout, particularly the “wonderful feeling of weightlessness.”

"As the months pass, you feel heavier by the day, but being in water gives that floating, light-as-air feeling that soothes and relieves the body, counteracts increased back strain and stretches the legs from the growing bump,” she wrote. “It’s non-impact, gentle and relaxing."

