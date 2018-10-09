Penelope Cruz Stuns in New Fashion Campaign for Iconic French Brand

Penelope Cruz is officially a Chanel girl!

The Oscar winner dazzles in stunning black-and-white photos, shot by the French fashion house's creative director Karl Lagerfeld, dressed in the 2018/2019 cruise collection.

Inspired by nautical adventures on the Mediterranean and dreamy, elegant getaways, the range boasts berets, evening dresses and signature tweed designs.

Cruz was announced as the brand's newest ambassador in July during Paris Couture Week. She joins fellow A-list stars Margot Robbie, Kristen Stewart and Keira Knightley as part of the Chanel family.

Peek the beautiful campaign below.

Courtesy of Chanel/Karl Lagerfeld

Courtesy of Chanel/Karl Lagerfeld

Courtesy of Chanel/Karl Lagerfeld

Courtesy of Chanel/Karl Lagerfeld

Courtesy of Chanel/Karl Lagerfeld

Cruz and husband Javier Bardem describe what it was like to film emotional scenes for their new film, Loving Pablo:

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Lawrence Channels Chic Equestrian in New Fashion Campaign -- Pics!

Kate Moss' Daughter Lila Stars in Her First Beauty Campaign --See the Pic!

Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem on the Cultural Values Being Passed Down to Their Children (Exclusive)

Related Gallery