Kate Moss' daughter, Lila, is following in her supermodel mom's footsteps!

The 16-year-old has been announced as the star of the latest campaign for Marc Jacobs Beauty.

On Thursday, the brand posted a stunning image of the British teen rocking fierce, dark purple cat-eye makeup, flawless skin, nude lips and a black headscarf.

In the post, Marc Jacobs details the impact young Lila had on the designer with her "strong character, demeanor and great beauty."

Kate and Jacobs have been longtime friends who first met when she was 18 and walking in the Perry Ellis Spring/Summer 1993 grunge collection show (back when Jacobs was the creative director). Everything came full circle when Kate accompanied Lila on set to shoot her first campaign.

"It was a bit surreal to have Kate in the studio with Lila as it brought back memories of the first time I met Kate when she was 18 years old and cast to walk for the Perry Ellis’ Spring/Summer 1993 Grunge Collection. ✨Kate and I become very close after the Grunge Collection and remain lifelong friends (much of which is very well documented!)," Jacobs writes. "When Lila came to NYC to work with us in July to be the face of our latest beauty campaign it felt a bit like an intersection of my personal and professional life coming full circle as we gathered in the studio with @davidsimsofficial, @kegrand, @guidopalau, @dianekendal and @katemossagency."

Following the rise of Cindy Crawford's daughter, Kaia Gerber, we're predicting Lila is sure to make her way onto many runways and campaigns alongside the Hadids and Kendall Jenner very soon.

Peek some behind-the-scenes action below.

For more iconic model moments, watch here:

RELATED CONTENT:

Kendall Jenner Returns to the Runway Alongside the Hadid Sisters and Kaia Gerber

Kendall Jenner Is Making This '90s Hair Accessory Cool Again

Gigi Hadid's Makeup Artist Patrick Ta Says This Is Where You Should Apply Highlighter

Related Gallery