If you haven't heard of Patrick Ta, head over to the Instagram accounts of today's most fashionable stars and you'll see he is responsible for their stunning red carpet glam. Gigi and Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Blake Lively, Rihanna, Ariana Grande, Chrissy Teigen, Shay Mitchell -- the list goes on!

In addition to traveling all over the world with his A-list clients, Ta is the Global Color Artist for Japanese makeup brand Shiseido, and ET's Kristen Gill attended his masterclass where he created a gorgeous, graphic eye and sultry, dark lips on model and social media star Jordyn Woods.

During the tutorial, the makeup pro dished on invaluable tips -- from why you should never skip out on blush to where exactly you should apply highlighter. Because if you're going to learn how to look flawless in photos and IRL, it's Ta.

Read on for the pro's biggest makeup tips for fall!

This is where you should apply highlighter

While most people swipe highlighter all over the cheeks, Ta insists applying highlighter on the flattest and highest point of the cheekbone, which allows "maximum pickup in your photography." He also likes to use his finger for application to melt the product onto the skin. On Woods, he applied Aura Dew on her cheeks, eyes and lips.

Shiseido Aura Dew in Cosmic, $25

Try dewy skin for fall

A matte complexion is a common choice for colder weather, but Ta loves glowy skin year-round. "I think glowy skin is so important for fall too because you want your skin to look fresh and glowy and dewy and expensive!"

Go for bold looks

"I've been trying to make my clients do somewhat more adventurous looks just because I feel like with Instagram now everyone is doing the same thing and it's not as inspiring as before."

Doing exactly that, he created a statement, graphic, mod eye with the Kajal InkArtist liner in Tea House on Woods. Starting from the waterline, Ta traced and extended the line and connected the line above the crease from the inner corner.

Shiseido Kajal InkArtist in Tea Room $25

Don't skip blush

Ta admits "a lot of my clients don't love blush," but he believes it's important for bringing color and light to the face. He diffused the InnerGlow CheekPowder in Berry Dawn on Woods' cheeks and eyes -- a step he swears by to tie the whole look together.

Shiseido InnerGlow CheekPowder $29

Use two lip products for dimension

For her dark, edgy Bordeaux lip, Ta used both matte and gel lipsticks to achieve depth. For a flawless result, line the lips by starting from the center of the cupid's bow and work your way down the perimeter (Ta used the flat edge of the matte lipstick). Apply the gel color on top of the matte with a brush at the center to create a more pouty, dimensional finish.

Shiseido ModernMatte Powder Lipstick in Majo $26

Shiseido VisionAiry Gel Lipstick in Woodblock $26

Where to avoid shine

Although dewy skin is the goal, shiny spots don't translate well on photos. He suggests avoiding shine around the smile lines, chin and forehead as it can age you. He didn't apply any powder on Woods, but finished off the glam by misting a setting spray around the perimeter of the face to maintain the glow but set the target areas.

