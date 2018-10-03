Jennifer Lawrence Channels Chic Equestrian in New Fashion Campaign -- Pics!
Jennifer Lawrence stuns yet again in another Dior campaign.
The Oscar-winning actress posed in the cruise 2019 collection -- think elevated, feminine takes on equestrian styles -- with a romantic, swept-up 'do and natural makeup against sleek, concrete walls in an empty, rural landscape. The blonde rocks embroidered toppers and romantic A-line dresses alongside a majestic black horse.
Lawrence has been the face of the French design house since 2013. She recently starred in the brand's campaign for its newest fragrance called Joy.
Take a peek at the beautiful images ahead.
Watch the campaign video below.
