Jennifer Lawrence stuns yet again in another Dior campaign.

The Oscar-winning actress posed in the cruise 2019 collection -- think elevated, feminine takes on equestrian styles -- with a romantic, swept-up 'do and natural makeup against sleek, concrete walls in an empty, rural landscape. The blonde rocks embroidered toppers and romantic A-line dresses alongside a majestic black horse.

Lawrence has been the face of the French design house since 2013. She recently starred in the brand's campaign for its newest fragrance called Joy.

Take a peek at the beautiful images ahead.

Courtesy of Dior/Viviane Sassen

Courtesy of Dior/Viviane Sassen

Courtesy of Dior/Viviane Sassen

Courtesy of Dior/Viviane Sassen

Watch the campaign video below.

