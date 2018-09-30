Jennifer Lawrence sure is comfortable staying friends with her exes.

The actress had a fun date night with her new boyfriend, Cooke Maroney, on Friday, when they hit the town to take in a movie premiere starring her ex-boyfriend, Nicholas Hoult.

The cute couple stepped out in style at the New York Film Festival to check out the premiere screening of The Favourite -- an 18th century period drama starring her X-Men co-star and former flame.

Lawrence, 28, opted for a classic black floor-length dress and wore her long blonde hair slicked back allowing her thick gold choker necklace to shine on her neck.

Meanwhile, her 34-year-old boyfriend -- who is also the director of New York’s exclusive Gladstone gallery -- opted for a classic black suit that gave him the appearance of the classic Noir detective his name evokes.

The premiere of The Favourite, which stars Lawrence's close friend Emma Stone, was also attended by director Darren Aronofsky, with whom the actress sparked a nearly year-long romance with during the making of the surreal 2017 horror drama mother!.

Back in February, following her split from Aronofsky, Lawrence sat down with Marc Maron for his WTF podcast, where she opened up about her propensity to remain on good terms with most of her past partners.

"I'm friends with all my exes, actually. For the most part," Lawrence said. "I have a theory: I think it's because I'm blunt. I don't think that you can have any sort of bad relationship with anybody if you're just blunt," the Oscar winner explained. "Everybody always knows how you feel at all times and there's no lying, it's just honesty. Everybody's a good guy to each other."

"All my boyfriends have been wonderful. Nick [Hoult] was a great boyfriend," she added.

Lawrence and Hoult -- who split up in 2014, after four years of dating -- recently worked together closely during the production of X-Men: Dark Phoenix, and a brief flash of one of their more emotional scenes appeared in the recent trailer that dropped last week.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix hits theaters June 7, 2019. Meanwhile, Hoult's upcoming drama The Favourite -- co-starring Olivia Coleman, Rachel Weisz, Joe Alwyn, and directed by Yorgos Lanthimos -- comes out Nov. 23.

