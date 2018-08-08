Jennifer Lawrence was spotted in Paris, France, holding hands with her new boyfriend, art gallerist Cooke Maroney, on Wednesday.

The pair strutted the streets of Place Vendôme in the City of Love. Lawrence donned a chic light pink satin and lace mini, accessorized with round shades, cork wedges and the coveted Dior saddle bag. Maroney went casual and paired a white tee with beige trousers and gray Adidas sneakers.

Best Image/Backgrid

The couple started dating in June and were witnessed together throughout New York City, following her breakup from director Darren Aronofsky in November 2017.

The actress' short frock immediately reminded of us the '90s and gave us early Carrie Bradshaw vibes, down to its slinky fabrication, satiny spaghetti straps, lace bust and slip-like silhouette. It's flirty and sexy, yet appropriate for the day, especially when teamed with low sandals for a chic summery ensemble.

Emulate J. Law's daytime date look by shopping our selects of similar minis below.

ASOS

Miss Selfridge Satin Slip Dress in Light Pink $45

Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters Britt Textured Square-Neck Mini Dress $59

Revolve

About Us Juniper Tie Wrap Dress $66

Bloomingdale's

French Connection Whisper Light-A-Line Dress $148

Watch the actress talk about dieting for the first time in ET's exclusive interview.

