Jennifer Lawrence Can't Stop Smiling on NYC Date With Rumored New Boyfriend Cooke Maroney

Looks like Jennifer Lawrence has a new man in her life -- and it's not Timothee Chalamet!

The 27-year-old actress was spotted arm in arm with her rumored new boyfriend, Cooke Maroney, in New York City, on Tuesday. Lawrence couldn't have looked happier in photos obtained of her casual outing by Daily Mail, as she and Maroney enjoyed a stroll around the city after leaving Sant Ambroeus.

The Academy Award winner looked casual in a white tee and black-and-white polka dotted skirt, sporting minimal makeup. Maroney, who works as a gallery director and reps clients like Lena Dunham's artist father, Carroll, matched the actress in a white T-shirt, khaki pants and blue Vans.

Page Six was first to report the news of Lawrence's new love interest, which comes just days after Lawrence reunited with her ex-boyfriend, Darren Aronofsky, at the BAM Gala, where the actress presented the director with an award. A source told ET at the time that Lawrence was in "great spirits" while introducing her ex, and the two even chatted it up backstage.

Aronofsky and Lawrence split in November 2017 after being together for one year. They originally started dating during the filming of their controversial film, Mother!

In a February interview with Vanity Fair, Lawrence opened up about her and Aronofsky's relationship post-split, saying, “We have an amazing friendship that started before the movie, then we had a partnership with the movie, and then we had a romance that came from the movie. So when you strip the romance away, we still have immense respect for each other… I think we’ll work together again.”

ET has reached out to Lawrence's rep for comment. See more on the actress in the video below.

