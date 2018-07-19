The Iconic Dior Saddle Bag Is Back and Every Celeb Is Already Wearing It

If you haven't already noticed on Instagram, the new Dior saddle bag dropped!

The iconic equestrian carryall (notice the horse saddle shape) first made its debut in Dior's spring/summer 2000 collection designed by former creative director John Galliano. Everyone and their mother were seen toting the covetable mini bag around after spotting them on style stars like Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City, Beyoncé and model Elle Macpherson.

Fast forward to 18 years later when current creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri revamped the saddle bag and sent its new look down the runway during the fall/winter 2018 collection show in February.

It's a sleeker, modern version of the OG design yet still retains its D-like shape that catapulted the bag into fashion cult territory. It is now offered in two sizes and rendered in either monochrome leather, embroidered canvas, beaded fringe or the iconic throwback logo-laden canvas. Statement add-on straps embellished with fringe, colorful embroideries and metals are also available to purchase if you prefer a cross-body situation. Prices range from $2,350 to $8,500, but we know this investment piece will be timeless as exemplified by its resurgence.

And Chiuri says it best:

"I thought this collection would be an opportunity to revive its timeless beauty," said the designer in a press release. "I consider this icon of the house's recent history the perfect accessory to deal with this battle that is daily life. Indeed, the saddle bag is a bag that is worn in exactly the same way as a shirt or jacket, and it's so comfortable to wear with its long strap that you almost forget it's there. The saddle bag is also practical because it allows you to carry everything you need with you. It's for this reason that I wanted it larger and more robust, but also very colorful, embroidered or with beaded fringe because, like a chameleon, it adapts to all situations."

If you need another reason to add this to your wish list, our favorite celebs have been carrying the piece way before today's launch and we're predicting we'll only see more to come. From Katie Holmes to Jessica Alba to Kate Bosworth, see how style stars are wearing the must-have accessory ahead.

The saddle bag is now available at Dior boutiques and peek the selections here.

Katie Holmes

Courtesy of Dior

Jessica Alba

Courtesy of Dior

Kate Bosworth

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Nina Dobrev

BFA For Parfums Christian Dior

Natalia Dyer

Courtesy of Dior

Olivia Palermo

Courtesy of Dior

See what Holmes donned for the Dior haute couture show in Paris.

