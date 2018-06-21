Jennifer Lawrence Holds Onto Rumored Boyfriend Cooke Maroney During Walk in NYC -- See the Pic!

Jennifer Lawrence is keeping Cooke Maroney close!

The rumored couple was spotted arm-in-arm and out and about in New York City on Thursday. Lawrence looked casual in a white top, jeans, black heels and matching black fedora, while her art gallerist beau sported a blue long-sleeve, purple pants and Adidas sneakers. The pair shared a sweet kiss before hailing a cab to their next destination.

Lawrence was first photographed with Maroney two weeks ago, smiling ear to ear during an outing at Sant Ambroeus in NYC. The two continued to be spotted enjoying dates around the city, with a source telling ET they got "affectionate" during a double date earlier this month.

The Image Direct

"They [were] super cuddly throughout dinner -- very affectionate and comfortable with each other," the source said of the twosome. "She's really happy. She has nothing to hide."

"This seems like the real deal," ET's source added.

Lawrence split from her last boyfriend, director Darren Aronofsky, in November 2017, after one year of dating. The two reunited at the BAM gala in May, where she presented him with an award.

See more on Lawrence in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Lawrence Is the Face of a New Dior Perfume Out Later This Year

Jennifer Lawrence Gets a Piggyback Ride From Rumored Boyfriend Cooke Maroney: Pic

Jennifer Lawrence Has 'Affectionate' Dinner With Rumored New Boyfriend Cooke Maroney (Exclusive)

Related Gallery