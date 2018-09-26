The iconic Dark Phoenix saga is finally getting the film adaptation it deserves, and star Sophie Turner debuted the world exclusive first trailer when she joined James Corden on Wednesday's Late Late Show.

In X-Men: Dark Phoenix, the latest offering in the tumultuous X-Men franchise, reunites some of the biggest stars for an explosive, action-packed epic tale of psychic mutant Jean Grey -- played by Turner -- and her descent into darkness.

James McAvoy (Professor Xavier), Michael Fassbender (Magneto), Nicholas Hoult (Beast), Tye Sheridan (Cyclops), Evan Peters (Quicksilver), Kodi Smit-McPhee (Nightcrawler), Alexandra Shipp (Storm), and even Jennifer Lawrence (Mystique) reprise their roles as the powerful mutants who must team up to prevent a world-threatening catastrophe.

With the retro-Americana vibe of the franchise's best installments (First Class and Days of Future Past), this thrilling and emotional tale of raw power's effect on innocence brings an insane level of star power and acting chops to add a level of realism and humanity that many other superhero movies could only hope for.

Also worth noting is the brief shots of grieving X-Men at a funeral (implying some characters might actually meet their grisly demise) and a very brief shot of Beast and Mystique (played by former flames Hoult and Lawrence) sharing an emotional moment.

With any luck, this take on the legendary Dark Phoenix saga will give fans of the comic what they desperately wanted after the lackluster 2006 adaptation in X-Men: The Last Stand.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix hits theaters Feb. 14, 2019.

