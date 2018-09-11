Jennifer Lawrence Describes Her Style as '90s Sex Worker' Chic

Jennifer Lawrence has an epic way to describe her unique fashion choices.

The 28-year-old actress recently sat down for an interview with InStyle magazine, where she was asked to describe her personal style in 10 words. Her response? Hilarious.

"Umm, '90s sex worker who's just won her case in court," she says, elaborating that she just likes the style of the '90s. "[It's] a little bit androgynous but also elegant. I love mixing it up."

"I was fortunate to go through a lot of my life without being too concerned about my appearance," she adds. "[Now] I love dressing up and wearing uncomfortable shoes and getting blisters."

Neil Mockford/GC Images

Lawrence, who is the face of Dior, says her love for fashion and beauty began when she was in middle school, when dressing up and experimenting with makeup was "fun" and "girlie."

"I'd do frosted lips and shimmery teal eye shadow," she recalls. "I wasn't allowed to wear eyeliner, so I'd take my mom’s mascara to school and line my eyes with the wand, which looked great. The raccoon look! I'm going to bring that back."

And while her beauty routine has obviously improved since her teenage years, the Indian Hills, Kentucky, native admits she still struggles with confidence sometimes.

"When I was young, before I knew better than to Google myself, I learned by looking at photos online that my face looks better from the side because of my giant cheeks," she continues. "More recently, I've learned that if I'm working a lot, waking up at 4 a.m. and doing 16-hour days, I'm going to get really bad [undereye] bags. That's my biggest battle when I'm working."

Constantly being in the spotlight, Lawrence has dealt with plenty of body shaming over the years, but has found a way to deal with it -- by just being "honest."

"If you are 20 pounds underweight and talk about eating pizza and fried chicken all the time, that's not going to make people feel good about themselves," she explains. "If I'm going to the Oscars or having a movie premiere -- I won't lie -- I'm probably eating differently from how I would in my regular life to fit into those dresses. And I feel comfortable saying that."

While fans of J.Law love seeing her all glammed up on the red carpet, the actress admits she actually feels most beautiful when she's at her "most disciplined."

"Like, when I'm really making myself go to the gym," she says. "Which is a joke, because I definitely pay more for canceled workouts than actual ones. But when I'm there and running on the treadmill, that's when I feel most powerful."

Powerful, indeed! Hear more on how Lawrence strives to live her best life (even at awards shows) in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Lawrence Shares Her Secret to Eating Whatever She Wants

Jennifer Lawrence Holds Hands With Boyfriend Cooke Maroney Wearing a Stylish Pink Mini Dress

Jennifer Lawrence Is the Face of a New Dior Perfume Out Later This Year

Related Gallery