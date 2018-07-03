Penelope Cruz Is the New Face of Chanel and Looks Gorgeous in Pink at the Couture Show

The Oscar winner will be Chanel's newest ambassador as the face of the 2018/2019 cruise collection campaign, which will be photographed by creative director Karl Lagerfeld, the storied French design house announced on Tuesday.

Cruz attended the brand's fall 2018 haute couture show in Paris amid the news, alongside fellow Chanel muses Vanessa Paradis and her daughter, Lily-Rose Depp, who had a sweet mother-daughter moment at the show.

The 44-year-old Spanish beauty sat front row next to Pharrell Williams and his wife Helen Lasichanh.

The actress is not the first Hollywood A-lister to join the Chanel family. Other ambassadors include Margot Robbie, Keira Knightley, Kristen Stewart and Cara Delevingne.

Cruz looked right at home in a gorgeous, quintessentially Parisian ensemble of pink tweed dress, white beret and nude pointed pumps. See the full look below.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

