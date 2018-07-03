Newlywed Vanessa Paradis Beams as She Steps Out With Daughter Lily-Rose in Paris

Vanessa Paradis has that newlywed glow.

The 45-year-old model and actress attended the Chanel Haute Couture Fall Winter 2018/2019 show on Tuesday in Paris, France, looking chic in a printed tiered skirt, a white T-shirt and nude-colored heels. Paradis attended the event with her 19-year-old daughter, model Lily-Rose, whom she shares with her ex, Johnny Depp.

The mother-daughter duo also posed with Depp's close friend, Penelope Cruz, who recently said some kind words about her Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides co-star in his revealing Rolling Stone profile.

It's been an eventful time for Paradis. This past Saturday, she married director Samuel Benchetrit in an intimate ceremony in Saint-Simeon, France. According to the French newspaper Le Parisien, the couple's wedding was attended by a few dozen guests, including Lily-Rose and Paradis' 16-year-old son, Jack, whom she also shares with Depp.

Prior to her wedding, Paradis reportedly missed the Paris premiere of her latest film, A Knife in the Heart, late last month due to Jack's "serious health problems."

According to the French outlet Public, the movie's director, Yann Gonzalez, shared the news with press at the event.

"Unfortunately, Vanessa Paradis was not able to join us tonight, she had to be absent because of her son's serious health problems," Gonzalez said.

Hopefully, her recent outing means that Jack is on the mend!

