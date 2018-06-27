Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis' Son Jack Has 'Serious Health Problems': Report

Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis' son is not doing well.

The 45-year-old French actress reportedly missed the Paris premiere of her latest film, A Knife in the Heart, due to her 16-year-old son, Jack's (whose real name is John Christopher), "serious health problems."

According to the French outlet Public, the movie's director, Yann Gonzalez, shared the news with press at the event.

"Unfortunately, Vanessa Paradis was not able to join us tonight, she had to be absent because of her son's serious health problems," Gonzalez said.

ET has reached out to Depp and Paradis' reps for comment.

Depp and Paradis dated from 1998 to 2012 and share two children together, 19-year-old daughter Lily-Rose and 16-year-old son Jack.

The news comes a week after Rolling Stone published an in-depth and personal interview with the Pirates of the Caribbean star, in which he opened up about being "as low as I could have been" during the past couple of years.

"I was as low as I believe I could have gotten," Depp said, recalling his emotional state in the midst of his failed marriage to Amber Heard and his simultaneously collapsing financial situation.

"The next step was, ‘You’re going to arrive somewhere with your eyes open and you’re going to leave with your eyes closed,’" he added. "I couldn’t take the pain every day."

Additionally, earlier this month, fans questioned Depp's health after photos of him looking extremely thin were posted online. Despite concerns, a source told ET that the actor is "healthy."

For more on Depp, watch below.

RELATED CONTENT:

How Johnny Depp Is 'Getting His Life Back on Track' After a Difficult Couple of Years (Exclusive)

Johnny Depp's 7 Biggest 'Rolling Stone' Revelations: From Depression to How Much He Really Spends on Wine

Johnny Depp Recalls Being 'As Low as I Could Have Been' During Personal and Financial Crisis

Related Gallery