Vanessa Paradis, Johnny Depp's Ex, Marries Director Samuel Benchetrit

Vanessa Paradis is married!

The 45-year-old French actress and director Samuel Benchetrit tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Saint-Simeon, France, on Saturday.

According to the French newspaper Le Parisien, the couple's wedding was attended by a few dozen guests, including singer Matthieu Chedid and Paradis' two children, Lily-Rose and Jack Depp, whom she shares with Johnny Depp. Paradis and the Pirates of the Caribbean star dated from 1998 to 2012.

Paradis looked stunning in a cream-colored wedding gown with sheer long sleeves and an embroidered veil. She accessorized her blonde curly locks with purple and pink flowers. Benchetrit opted for a blue suit on his special day.

The newlyweds began dating in 2016 after working together on the film Chien. This is Paradis' first marriage. Benchetrit was previously married to French actress Marie Trintignant from 1998 to 2003, with whom he shares 20-year-old son Jules. The writer also has an 11-year-old daughter, Saul, from his previous relationship with Anna Mouglalis.

Earlier this week, Paradis reportedly missed the Paris premiere of her latest film, A Knife in the Heart, due to her son's "serious health problems." Both she and Depp have yet to comment on the reports, however, a source told People on Thursday that Jack is doing fine.

See more in the video below.

ET reached out to Paradis' rep for comment.

