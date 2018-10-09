If anyone knows about traveling all over the world, it's Cindy Crawford.

The legendary supermodel and entrepreneur is always on the move and knows all too well the challenge of packing the right shoes to wear for various occasions while away from home.

Eliminating the fuss, Crawford has teamed up with New York-based shoe line Sarah Flint, one of Meghan Markle's tried-and-true brands, to create a limited-edition capsule collection of three shoe styles that are timeless and versatile for women on the go.

Consisting of a pair of flats, ankle-strap sandals and calf-length boots, the Jet Set collection is all you need for your travels. The flat, which is available in red, taupe and black, is perfect for daytime.

The 3.3-inch sandals, offered in red, gold and black, will instantly elevate your look for evening dinner, drinks and events. The gold is also available in a taller 4-inch heel for those who want to up the glam.

The black combat boots are easy-to-slip-on shoes that are functional and edgy rendered in grained leather and gold hardware.



$375

$425

$695

