We can't talk about fall without delving into boots as they're the staple footwear we all reach for the most in cold weather. With that being said, it's easy to tire out of the basic ankle boots that you feel like you've worn a hundred times. To help refresh your collection this season, we've narrowed down the six boot trends fashion-forward celebs are sporting out on the streets.

Discover fall's chicest styles and shop our editor-approved selects.

Cowboy

Today's offering of western-style kicks is unexpectedly modern and cool thanks to sleek, elevated finishes that look sharp with blazers and dresses. Feeling spendy? Kendall Jenner's blue croc-embossed pair by Fendi is a knockout worth the splurge if you're committed to the lewk.

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

GET THE LOOK:

Aldo

Aldo Drerissa $150

Topshop

Topshop Bingo Western Boots $180

Farfetch

Fendi Cutwalk Cowboy Boots $1190

Animal Print

By now you know wild animal print is the No. 1 trend of fall, so you bet we're also going to don it on our feet. On a budget? Gigi Hadid's exact red python numbers are only $80 from Mango.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

GET THE LOOK:

Mango

Mango Snake-Effect Ankle Boots $80

River Island

River Island Zebra Print Pointed Block Heel Boots $135

Bloomingdale's

Kenneth Cole Justin Round Toe Leopard Print Calf Hair High-Heel Boots $299

Lace-Up

When your outfit is begging for flair, add a touch of drama via Victorian lace-up booties à la Millie Bobby Brown. The laces, small heel and angular shape all combined for an edgy result.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

GET THE LOOK:

Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters Violet Lace-Up Boot $89

Nine West

Nine West Yendira Pointy Toe Booties $119

By Far

By Far Lada Leather Cream $517

Knee-High

Swap OTK for knee-high lengths this season rendered in straight, structured leather. Fashion girls like Olivia Palermo love to slip them under long skirts and frocks for a polished result that easily takes them from day to night. You won't need to think twice about wearing this outfit formula to work, too.

Pierre Suu/Getty Images

GET THE LOOK:

Target

A New Day Leena Stovepipe Boots $45

Tony Bianco

Tony Bianco Jester Camel Denver $202

Massimo Dutti

Massimo Dutti Limited Edition Green Leather Boots $250

Square Toe

In addition to rocking cowboy boots, Jenner has a penchant for square-toed styles in an array of colors -- it's her go-to lately and we can see why. A refreshing alternative to pointed and round designs, the shapely silhouette is unique and new. Plus, it doesn't hurt they elongate the legs (not that she needs it!)

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

GET THE LOOK:

Bershka

Bershka Mid-Heel Sock-Style Ankle Boots $55

& Other Stories

& Other Stories Patent Square Toe Ankle Boots $149

Madewell

About Arianne Nico Boots $370

Slouchy

Scrunched boots made a comeback from the '80s to fall of last year and it's proving it's here to stay. The slouchy style adds texture to an ensemble as exemplified by Tracee Ellis Ross, who tucked her black trousers into stark white stunners.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Chico's

GET THE LOOK:

Free People

Jane & The Shoe Lydia Tall Boot $150

Splendid

Splendid Nica Boot $198

Revolve

Alias Mae Coranne Boot $280

For more fashion tips, watch here:

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT:

5 Coat Trends That Are Huge For Fall

These 7 Trends Will Be Huge in 2019 -- Shop Them Now!

5 Fall Fashion Trends Mandy Moore, Natalie Portman and More Are Already Wearing

Related Gallery