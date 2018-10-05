Shopping

6 Boot Trends Celebrities Are Wearing This Fall -- Shop Now!

By Amy Lee‍
Gigi Hadid 1440
Raymond Hall/GC Images

We can't talk about fall without delving into boots as they're the staple footwear we all reach for the most in cold weather. With that being said, it's easy to tire out of the basic ankle boots that you feel like you've worn a hundred times. To help refresh your collection this season, we've narrowed down the six boot trends fashion-forward celebs are sporting out on the streets. 

Discover fall's chicest styles and shop our editor-approved selects. 

Cowboy

Today's offering of western-style kicks is unexpectedly modern and cool thanks to sleek, elevated finishes that look sharp with blazers and dresses. Feeling spendy? Kendall Jenner's blue croc-embossed pair by Fendi is a knockout worth the splurge if you're committed to the lewk

Kendall Jenner in blue cowboy boots
Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

GET THE LOOK:

Aldo white boots
Aldo

Aldo Drerissa $150 

Topshop cowboy boots
Topshop

Topshop Bingo Western Boots $180

Fendi blue cowboy boots
Farfetch

Fendi Cutwalk Cowboy Boots $1190

 

Animal Print

 

By now you know wild animal print is the No. 1 trend of fall, so you bet we're also going to don it on our feet. On a budget? Gigi Hadid's exact red python numbers are only $80 from Mango. 

 

Gigi Hadid red snakeskin boots
Raymond Hall/GC Images

GET THE LOOK:

Mango red snakeskin boots
Mango

Mango Snake-Effect Ankle Boots $80

 

River Island zebra boots
River Island

River Island Zebra Print Pointed Block Heel Boots $135

Kenneth Cole leopard boots
Bloomingdale's

Kenneth Cole Justin Round Toe Leopard Print Calf Hair High-Heel Boots $299

 

Lace-Up 

 

When your outfit is begging for flair, add a touch of drama via Victorian lace-up booties à la Millie Bobby Brown. The laces, small heel and angular shape all combined for an edgy result. 

Millie Bobby Brown at Calvin Klein show
Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

GET THE LOOK:

Urban Outfitters lace-up boots
Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters Violet Lace-Up Boot $89

Nine West lace-up booties
Nine West

Nine West Yendira Pointy Toe Booties $119

By Far lace-up boots
By Far

By Far Lada Leather Cream $517

 

Knee-High 

 

Swap OTK for knee-high lengths this season rendered in straight, structured leather. Fashion girls like Olivia Palermo love to slip them under long skirts and frocks for a polished result that easily takes them from day to night. You won't need to think twice about wearing this outfit formula to work, too. 

Olivia Palermo knee boots
Pierre Suu/Getty Images

GET THE LOOK:

Target black knee boots
Target

A New Day Leena Stovepipe Boots $45

Tony Bianco knee boots
Tony Bianco

Tony Bianco Jester Camel Denver $202

Massimo Dutti green knee boots
Massimo Dutti

Massimo Dutti Limited Edition Green Leather Boots $250

 

Square Toe

 

In addition to rocking cowboy boots, Jenner has a penchant for square-toed styles in an array of colors -- it's her go-to lately and we can see why. A refreshing alternative to pointed and round designs, the shapely silhouette is unique and new. Plus, it doesn't hurt they elongate the legs (not that she needs it!)

Kendall Jenner in square toe boots
Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

GET THE LOOK:

Bershka square toe boots
Bershka

Bershka Mid-Heel Sock-Style Ankle Boots $55

& Other Stories square toe boots
& Other Stories

& Other Stories Patent Square Toe Ankle Boots $149

About Arianne square toe boots
Madewell

About Arianne Nico Boots $370 

Slouchy

Scrunched boots made a comeback from the '80s to fall of last year and it's proving it's here to stay. The slouchy style adds texture to an ensemble as exemplified by Tracee Ellis Ross, who tucked her black trousers into stark white stunners.  

Tracee Ellis Ross slouchy boots
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Chico's

GET THE LOOK:  

Jane & the Show slouchy boots
Free People

Jane & The Shoe Lydia Tall Boot $150

Splendid slouchy boots
Splendid

Splendid Nica Boot $198

Alias Mae slouchy boots
Revolve

Alias Mae Coranne Boot $280

