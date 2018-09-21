5 Coat Trends That Are Huge For Fall

When Meghan Markle stepped out in a bright blue coat on Thursday, it immediately got us in the mood for fall.

Although some parts of the country are still experiencing 80-degree weather, temperatures will officially drop soon and it's time to prepare our wardrobes with a new coat (or three).

There's nothing wrong with a trusty black peacoat (it's a classic choice!), but a fresh, trendy topper will start the season strong and it'll provide the warmth and coverage you need, without sacrificing style -- because there's nothing worse than when a boring coat minimizes the thrilling outfit underneath.

To help you score some solid options this fall, we've gathered 15 designs that'll get you excited for a colder forecast, including a similar, affordable version of Markle's cobalt stunner.

Shop our coat guide ahead.

GET THE LOOK:

Bright Colors

The Duchess of Sussex rocked the bright coat trend flawlessly as her cobalt topper popped against her all-black ensemble. Vibrant shades of blue, yellow, pink, red and green, from pastels to jewel tones, are fun, unexpected alternatives to the neutrals we often resort to.

ASOS

ASOS Oversized Coat With Contrast Belt $119 $83

Bershka

Bershka Coat With Buttons $90

J.Crew

J.Crew Daphne Topcoat in Italian Boiled Wool $228

Plaid

The classic, checked print is back for fall (but did it really go anywhere?). It's timeless but still appears modern in sleek, tailored silhouettes that complement everything from dresses to denim to trousers. You won't regret investing in this versatile piece.

ASOS

Stradivarius Drop Arm Detail Check Coat $64

Nordstrom

Leith Single Button Plaid Coat $129

Mango

Mango Wool Handmade Coat $200

Animal Print

It's a statement look for sure, but with its ubiquitous presence you might as well treat the animal print as a neutral. Snakeskin, zebra or leopard -- top off your ensemble with these wild, exotic patterns to lend high fashion flair.

I Am Gia

I Am Gia Brandy Jacket $95

Topshop

Topshop Zebra Print Duster Jacket $110

Lost Ink

Lost Ink Plus Coat in Leopard Print $127

Faux Fur

A soft faux fur coat feels and looks so good. A luxe, plush design rendered in rich, fall-centric color instantly elevates your getup from day to night.

H&M

H&M Faux Fur Coat $129

Shopbop

Keepsake Stay With Me Faux Fur Coat $225

Farfetch

Stand Single-Breasted Coat $297

Shiny Trench

A sheeny, glossy version of the staple trench coat is street-style gold. Experiment with the slick, edgy trend in easy-to-wear shades like brown, blue or gray.

Target

Prologue Long Sleeve Coated Denim Collared Trench Coat $50

River Island

River Island Vinyl Tie Waist Trench Coat $170

Anthropologie

Rachel Antonoff Jane Patent Trench Coat $398

