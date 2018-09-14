Style

You Can Now Shop the Shoes From Christian Siriano's NYFW Show for Under $40

By Amy Lee‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
Christian Siriano 1280
Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Would you believe us when we say shoes straight from the runway are under $40? 

Well, believe it as Christian Siriano's limited-edition pairs from his NYFW show are now available to shop at Payless. The affordable, see-now-buy-now range features platform sandals and sneakers that were worn by the models on the runway last Saturday. 

The sneaker boasts gorgeous ruffles and a playful polka-dot print that jazz up any outfit from jeans to dresses. The model rocked it with a leopard, long-sleeve top and golden belted trousers. Whoopi Goldberg sported the pair as she sat front row next to Cynthia Nixon and Sarah Hyland. 

Christian Siriano sneakers on runway
Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images
Whoopi Goldberg, Sarah Hyland and Cynthia Nixon at Christian Siriano
Gary Gershoff/WireImage
Christian Siriano runway sneakers
Payless

Christian Siriano for Payless Polka-Dot Runway Sneaker $35

The peep-toe platform sandals with sky-high heel and bow detail is everything you want to wear at a garden party. The chartreuse yellow gingham print mixed with polka-dot pattern will have you wishing it was summer again. The model showed off the pair in an elegant, black dress with dramatic scarf cape. 

Christian Siriano sandals on the runway
Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images
Christian Siriano runway sandals
Payless

Christian Siriano for Payless Polka-Dot Runway Platform Sandal $40

