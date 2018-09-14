Would you believe us when we say shoes straight from the runway are under $40?

Well, believe it as Christian Siriano's limited-edition pairs from his NYFW show are now available to shop at Payless. The affordable, see-now-buy-now range features platform sandals and sneakers that were worn by the models on the runway last Saturday.

The sneaker boasts gorgeous ruffles and a playful polka-dot print that jazz up any outfit from jeans to dresses. The model rocked it with a leopard, long-sleeve top and golden belted trousers. Whoopi Goldberg sported the pair as she sat front row next to Cynthia Nixon and Sarah Hyland.

Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images

Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Payless

Christian Siriano for Payless Polka-Dot Runway Sneaker $35

The peep-toe platform sandals with sky-high heel and bow detail is everything you want to wear at a garden party. The chartreuse yellow gingham print mixed with polka-dot pattern will have you wishing it was summer again. The model showed off the pair in an elegant, black dress with dramatic scarf cape.

Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images

Payless

Christian Siriano for Payless Polka-Dot Runway Platform Sandal $40

Get the scoop on NYFW from Instagram's Head of Fashion, Eva Chen:

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

