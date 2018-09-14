Sarah Jessica Parker is a store owner!

The actress opened a permanent shop for her shoe line, SJP, in New York City, and ET got the lowdown on the star's newest venture.

"This has been in the planning stages for well over a year," Parker tells ET.

Sarah Jessica Parker outside of the SJP store. Pierre Suu/GC Images

The brand launched in 2014 and has been delivering gorgeous, playful yet classic designs like signature pointed-toe pumps rendered in an array of shades -- shoes her former alter ego Carrie Bradshaw would approve of.

The Sex and the City icon has been very hands-on in the process, visiting the store multiple times, despite her busy schedule as a working mom.

"Sometimes I'm at a store two and three days a week. Sometimes I'm away shooting. Sometimes I'm doing something else," she says. "I have children and their lives that need attention. I love being a business and I love this brand."

She gushed on the importance of building a genuine connection with her customers and helping them find the perfect pair, but it involves minimizing distractions and having a real conversation.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for SJP By Sarah Jessica Parker

"I'm like, you have to put your phone down. You know, we have to talk. I have to know who you are -- where are you from, what are you doing, why do you want these, what do you need vs. what do you want," she shares. "And the minute people put their phones down, a whole world opens up for the both of us."

Alongside her beautiful, bright pumps, SJP's range includes bejeweled satin mules and sparkly knee boots that are so trendy for fall.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for SJP By Sarah Jessica Parker

Shop this season's shoe trends from her line below, along with affordable, of-the-moment options our editors love.

Watch the actress on her HBO show, Divorce:

