Gigi Hadid concluded NYFW on Wednesday night in true supermodel fashion in a sexy, shiny ensemble we can't take our eyes off of.

The supermodel dashed from Rihanna's Savage x Fenty lingerie show -- in which she strutted in a strappy, moss green bra-and-pantie set (complete with cape), alongside sister Bella -- to the launch party of her new collection for Parisian jewelry brand Messika.

The It girl, 23, changed into a glittering, blinged-out, strapless jumpsuit with a bodysuit insert and see-through legs that molded to her envious figure. She showed off the line's baubles, donning embellished hoop earrings and silver layered chains that draped her décolletage, and sported slicked-back tresses that focused all the attention on her shiny adornments.

The Malibu native was joined by her dad, Mohamed, who looked dapper in a black suit and tie. The real estate developer has been by his daughter's side this week. He posed for pics with Gigi and ex-wife Yolanda on Tuesday at a Tommy Hilfiger event.

Tiffany Haddish and Irina Shayk also made an appearance at the soiree, both dressed in sleek, black dresses.

