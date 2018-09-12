Nicole Kidman Effortlessly Hops From TIFF to NYFW in Complete Style

A busy schedule doesn't stop Nicole Kidman from witnessing the next big trends at New York Fashion Week.

The Big Little Lies actress hopped from the Toronto International Film Festival, where she attended the premiere of her film, Boy Erased, to the Michael Kors Collection show on Wednesday morning.

The Australian star arrived in a polka-dotted floral embroidered long-sleeve silk dress by the designer, complete with loose waves and black leather pumps. She told ET her favorite pieces from the Kors are cashmere sweaters and coats -- sleek essential staples we can totally see the actress stocking up on.

Kidman was joined by a slew of stars at the front row, including Catherine Zeta-Jones and look-a-like daughter Carys, 15. Jones stunned in a fitted printed dress, while her mini-me was a cutie in a black off-the-shoulder top and camo track pants. Last weekend, Michael Douglas accompanied his wife and daughter to a Town & Country party, where they celebrated the brunette duo's magazine cover.

Rose Byrne combined a taffeta tie-sleeve shirt and tiered skirt, cinched with a black grommeted calf leather belt, finished off with platform sandals and shoulder bag.

Tiffany Haddish was a denim babe in indigo trouser jeans, paired with a smart wool plaid blazer and saddle cross-body bag. The comedian has been making the rounds during NYFW, showing face at numerous shows including Tory Burch, Christian Siriano and Jeremy Scott.

Hailee Steinfeld was fashion-forward in head-to-toe tartan via a red blazer, flannel pants and yellow pumps. Her long tresses were slicked back held by a wide black headband, which immediately gives off a '90s vibe.

You actress Shay Mitchell was a beauty in black. The influencer rocked a satin and lace ruffle dress with pointed-toe boots.

Emmy nominee Judith Light was a class act in a black-and-white dotted blouse, flared denim trousers, leopard calf hair pumps and a brown alligator top-handle bag, topped off with an embroidered knit draped around the shoulders.

Legendary supermodel Iman posed with the designer himself as she donned fall's biggest trend -- animal print! The icon sported a leopard-print trench with matching carryall, along with plaid trousers and oversized sunglasses.

Former Glee star Dianna Agron was all smiles in a rosebud silk-chiffon frock with coordinating red leather tote and python boots.

The Hadid sisters strutted down the catwalk, of course. Gigi was gorgeous in a black cutout gown and Bella was fierce in a white shorts suit and headscarf as they snapped a pic with the designer.

