Penn Badgley and Shay Mitchell's 'You' Renewed at Lifetime Ahead of Debut

Penn Badgley has something to celebrate!

Lifetime has given an early renewal to You, the psychological thriller from executive producers Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble, for a sophomore season -- less than two months before its September series debut, the network announced Thursday at the summer Television Critics Association press tour.

Based on the Caroline Kepnes novel, the first season of You follows Joe Goldberg (Gossip Girl's Badgley), a bookstore manager who becomes entangled with one of his customers, a young woman named Beck (Elizabeth Lail). But when Joe falls for someone, love can quickly turn to obsession.

The sophomore season, which goes into production later this year and is based on Kepnes' You follow-up novel, Hidden Bodies, promises to follow Joe as he ventures into even riskier, bolder territory as his quest takes him across the country from New York City to Los Angeles. Now, he must face the darkest parts of his past as he tries to make a future for himself and the woman he loves.

Last year, ET caught up with You co-star Shay Mitchell, who plays Peach in the series. The role is a complete departure from her girl-next-door Emily Fields on Pretty Little Liars -- and a stark contrast to who she is in real life.

“It’s juicy… It still has all those elements that PLL had with it being sort of a mystery. There’s a romance part to it and it’s just exciting,” Mitchell told ET last fall. “It’s definitely going to have those elements. I think it’s a little bit more mature… It deals with a lot of crazy things like PLL did, but it’s a different storyline. If you loved PLL, you’re gonna absolutely love You. And if you never saw PLL, you’re still going to love You."

You premieres Sunday, Sept. 9 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

