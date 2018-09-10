Good genes definitely run in the family.

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas made a rare appearance to support their 15-year-old daughter, Carys, at the Town & Country 2018 New Modern Swans Celebration on Sunday in New York City where they all posed on the red carpet together. Carys is named one of the magazine's 50 modern swans -- accomplished young women who are influencers, entrepreneurs and up-and-comers in the industry -- in its September issue, and she is also featured on the cover with her mother.

And it's not hard to see the resemblance between Zeta-Jones and her stylish teenage daughter. Carys stunned at the event, looking statuesque in a sparkly minidress and heels, while her famous mama looked fierce in a chic black cape ensemble.

Aside from her parents, Carys also posed alongside other famous celebrity offspring at the party, including Christie Brinkley's 20-year-old model daughter, Sailor, as well as Steven Spielberg's 21-year-old model daughter, Destry.

Zeta-Jones, 48, posted cute videos from the celebration, including one of her and Carys blowing kisses at one another in the car, and another one of Douglas proudly browsing through the magazine with wonder.

"Yay!! Celebrating Carys’ first cover of Town and Country magazine tonight!" she wrote. "Thank you Michael Kors for co hosting."

Zeta-Jones and 73-year-old Douglas also share 18-year-old son Dylan together. In Carys' accompanying Town & Country interview, she candidly talked about growing up famous.

“When I was younger I didn't like the idea of having his name attached, this kind of 'Douglas Dynasty' stuff," she admitted of her legendary roots. "I think what bothers me the most is that people think I don’t work hard for it, that I don’t need to work hard for it. That anything I do gets handed to me. When, honestly, I feel like it’s the opposite. I feel I need to constantly prove myself to people -- that I am not just my parents’ daughter.”

