Bella Hadid Wears 6 Different Throwback Trends in 1 Outfit

Spotted en route to a show during NYFW on Wednesday with sister Gigi, Bella Hadid rocked multiple nostalgic trends that made us stop in our tracks.

Granted, it's no surprise as the supermodel is the queen of pulling off throwback pieces, but today she managed to wear six different trends and somehow made it look so easy and cool.

First, the brunette stunner's pale pink suit of double-breasted blazer with structured shoulders and matching mini skirt was reminiscent of '80s workwear (à la the 1988 film Working Girl). To throw it back further, she paired the power suit with chunky dad sneakers and long, quarter-length socks in lieu of the obvious choice of pumps. Adding in a dose of '90s Clueless vibes, the It girl styled the set with a cropped white fuzzy top underneath.

Are you keeping up?

To accessorize, Hadid chose transparent rectangular shades (hello, early 2000s), mini purse swung over the shoulder and a metallic claw clip that held her swept-up tresses in a twist. The accoutrement is from Alexander Wang's fall 2018 collection -- a testament to the resurgence of '90s hair accessories this season.

Now, if you're into this 'fit but not ready to restock on all the polarizing trends you thought you previously bid farewell to (hey, we can't all be supermodels and look good in everything), we suggest minimizing the amount of key pieces in this formula.

Perhaps ditch the fuzzy top and wear a white T-shirt alongside a skirt suit instead. If you left the claw clip back in 2005 and don't plan on reaching for it again, tie your hair up in a sleek ponytail. Not feeling the dad sneaker? Swap for the crowd-pleasing ankle-strap sandal or pointed-toe mules if you prefer to stay low to the ground.

Hadid isn't the only star to sport a pink suit, fellow model and friend Hailey Baldwin donned a trouser version in a brighter hue for the Carolina Herrera show on Monday, proving the colorful trend is still strong for fall.

