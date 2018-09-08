Tiffany Haddish Wins First Emmy for ‘Saturday Night Live’

There’s no stopping Tiffany Haddish, who continues to top herself more than a year after stealing scenes from Queen Latifah and Regina Hall in 2017’s Girls Trip.

During the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, the actress won her first Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for hosting Saturday Night Live. Haddish notably beat out SNL alums Molly Shannon, Maya Rudolph and Tina Fey, who was nominated for hosting the show’s season finale.

At the time, Haddish was celebrated for making history as the first black female stand-up comic to host the show in its 43 seasons. (She’s the second black comedian to win for hosting alongside David Chappelle.)

During her hilarious, candid monologue, Haddish addressed everything from the growing number of sexual harassment and misconduct scandals to her own stance on eschewing Hollywood fashion traditions, notably by wearing the same white Alexander McQueen gown to multiple events.

“I should be able to wear what I want, when I want, however many times I want, as long as I Febreze it,” Haddish said, referring to the $4,000 dress she was wearing, which she'd previously worn to the Girls Trip premiere. (She wore it again a few months later to present at the Oscars.) “My whole team told me, ‘Tiffany, you cannot wear that dress on SNL. You already wore it. It's taboo to wear it twice.’ And I said, ‘I don’t give a dang about no taboo. I spent a lot of money on this dress. This dress cost way more than my mortgage.’”

Next up for Haddish is the Netflix film The Oath directed by Ike Barinholtz streaming in October, followed by Nobody's Fool in November from the prolific Tyler Perry.

The 70th Creative Arts Emmy Awards were handed out over two days, on Sept. 8 and 9, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. A telecast of the awards will air Saturday, Sept. 15, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FXX.

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, co-hosted by Colin Jost and Michael Che, will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday, Sept. 17, starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC. Check out the full list of nominees and ET’s ongoing Emmy coverage here.

