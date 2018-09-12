Rihanna knows how to never lose her sexy.

The 30-year-old singer-turned-fashion designer showed her new Savage X Fenty lingerie collection during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, and opened up to ET's Nischelle Turner about the right reason to wear the sexy pieces.

"When lingerie is for you, you never lose your sexiness," RiRi explained. "I feel like a lot of times women do the lingerie thing to get the ring, and then they get the ring, and then it's like, 'OK, we're here. [Now what?]'"

For the "Diamonds" singer, there are different types of lingerie that you wear when you want to feel at your best.

"For me, it might not be the same as for another lady," Rihanna shared. "I think it has to be something that makes you feel the sexiest… I have those months when I'm like, 'Girl, you're not gonna fit into that thing. You're gonna have to do a little slip.' But fine! A slip works. A slip makes me feel sexy and I'll just do that."

"I think women's bodies are designed so differently, uniquely that they should just do what makes them feel best and sexiest," she added.

As for her killer and artsy show, which included Bella and Gigi Hadid, glow-in-the-dark garters, plus-size pieces and maternity items, Rihanna wanted to make sure it was unlike anything anyone had seen before.

"It was exciting for me, just for me to be able to display lingerie," she said of the end result. "And the challenge was to figure out how to do it in a different way because we've seen a lot. And it's Fashion Week, and everybody's expecting a runway show and with lingerie, it gets tricky. So I wanted to do something that was special, and new, and different, and unique, and I think we managed to do that."

