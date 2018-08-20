Best. Bridesmaid. Ever.

Rihanna returned to Barbados over the weekend to serve as a bridesmaid in her friend Dr. Sonita Alexander’s wedding and, as usual, the singer managed to effortlessly steal the show.

The 30-year-old hitmaker dazzled in her blue bridesmaid dress featuring a plunging neckline and wavy sleeves for the small outdoor ceremony. And throughout the exciting day, the “Work” songstress took the time to cheese it up for the cameras with the blushing bride.

MEGA

But, even before the ceremony began, Rihanna was already giving fans and followers a peek at the preparations for the "I dos." She posted a photo of her and Sonita getting ready in silk robes and boasting stunning makeup.

As fans know, this isn’t the first time Rihanna has served as a bridesmaid for one of her dear pals. In April of 2015, the singer headed to Hawaii, where she donned a purple Badgley Mischka Couture V-neck tulle gown to be in her assistant Jennifer Rosales’ bridal party. Naturally, leading to numerous photogenic moments on the beach and elsewhere. Nothing livens up a wedding like an international superstar!

Get more news on Rihanna in the clip below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Rihanna Shares Dating Perspective: 'Don't Try to Change Who They Are'

Rihanna Totally Loves Her 'Thicc' Figure: 'You Want to Have a Butt, Then You Have a Gut'

Rihanna Is Nearly Unrecognizable on Cover of British 'Vogue' -- See the Pics!

Related Gallery