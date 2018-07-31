Rihanna Is Nearly Unrecognizable on Cover of British 'Vogue' -- See the Pics!

There's no better way to welcome fall fashion than with the annual September issue and British Vogue has enlisted superstar Rihanna to grace this year's cover.

The songstress is nearly unrecognizable with 1920s-inspired thin, drawn-on eyebrows and vampy glossy lips, wearing orange gloves, a pink tulle bow and floral headdress by Makoto Azuma, which she dons a variety of designs in the pages.

Photographed by Nick Knight and styled by the mag's editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, which makes this his first September issue as EIC, Rihanna shows off the season's statement trends via heart-pounding, opulent designer duds by Alexander McQueen, Prada, Noir Kei Ninomiya and more.

The 400-page fashion bible is the definitive, lavish guide to the clothes and accessories everyone will be wearing for months to come, and Enninful knew the Fenty Beauty founder was an indisputable choice as the face of the big issue.

"As for the cover? I always knew it had to be Rihanna," the EIC wrote. "A fearless music-industry icon and businesswoman, when it comes to that potent mix of fashion and celebrity, nobody does it quite like her. No matter how haute the styling goes, or experimental the mood, you never lose her in the imagery. She is always Rihanna. There’s a lesson for us all in that. Whichever way you choose to dress the new season, take a leaf out of her book and be yourself."

Rihanna is the first black woman to be on the cover of British Vogue's September issue. The iconic fashion magazine will be on a streak with history-making moments as it is rumored Beyonce has chosen 23-year-old Tyler Mitchell to capture her cover photos for American Vogue's September issue. If true, he will be the first black photographer to snap the mag's coveted cover.

See the gorgeous photos ahead and a sneak peek of what's in store in the pages.

