Will Beyonce Make History By Having Full Creative Control of Her 'Vogue' September Cover?

Sources say Beyonce is set to grace the pages of Vogue's September issue and have full creative control over her cover, according to a report on the Huffington Post. Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour has contractually agreed to relinquish editorial direction of the year's most anticipated cover to the music superstar. She is said to have control over the images and captions, which is authored by Queen Bey herself. She is currently on the road with husband Jay-Z for their On the Run II tour.

This is the first for the iconic glossy, which has always been produced under the watchful eyes of the hands-on EIC. Following the news of many high-level editors leaving the magazine, this September issue is rumored to be Wintour's last and perhaps the sign of a new era for Vogue.

Beyonce, Kim Kardashian West, North West, Anna Wintour and editor Virginia Smith at the front row of Yeezy Season 1. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for adidas

The cover is reportedly photographed by 23-year-old Tyler Mitchell who will make history as the first black photographer to shoot a Vogue cover. Mitchell's work includes Teen Vogue, Dazed, i-D and Marc Jacobs.

“The reason a 23-year-old black photographer is photographing Beyoncé for the cover of Vogue is because Beyoncé used her power and influence to get him that assignment,” a source told Huffington Post.

This will mark Beyonce's fourth time on the fashion mag's cover as she was a Vogue cover star first in 2009, then 2013 and most recently in 2015 for its September issue.

Vogue declined to comment when ET reached out.

Beyonce on the September 2015 cover of 'Vogue.' Courtesy of Vogue

All has yet to be confirmed, but we're prepping ourselves for this year's most epic fashion moment.

