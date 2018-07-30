Beyoncé and JAY-Z Are Totally Taken With DJ Khaled's Son Asahd as They Hang Backstage

DJ Khaled's 1-year-old son, Asahd, was the center of attention over the weekend.

Following Beyoncé and JAY-Z's On the Run II tour show in Washington, D.C., the record producer's mini-me stole the spotlight while hanging out with the Carters backstage.

In a video shared via Instagram by DJ Khaled (who is Bey and Jay's opening act), Asahd adorably runs up to his dad and hugs him.

Beyoncé and her husband couldn't seem to get enough of the precious moment, watching Asahd's every move and smiling from the sidelines. At one point, the "Formation" singer marveled over the toddler while chatting with DJ Khaled's wife, Nicole Tuck, who was also backstage with the performers.

"The Khaled’s and The Carter’s !!!!!!!!!!!!!," Khaled captioned the clip.

This isn't the first time Asahd has stolen our hearts this month, however. Last week, DJ Khaled released the official music video for his catchy new track, "No Brainer," which features Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Quavo and an adorable cameo by Asahd.

Ahead of its release, ET caught up with DJ Khaled at the Four: Battle for Stardom finale red carpet, where he revealed that he would love to perform at Bieber's upcoming wedding with Hailey Baldwin.

"You know, that would be a 'No Brainer,'" he joked. "So, yo Bieber, let’s make it happen! Let’s perform 'No Brainer' at your wedding, with you performing in it, you know what I’m saying? That’d be crazy, right?"

Hear more in the video below.

